MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Shares Down 8.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00. The company traded as low as C$19.15 and last traded at C$19.43. Approximately 887,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,728,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.20.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MEG

Insider Activity

MEG Energy Stock Down 8.2 %

In related news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 32,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$791,690.32. Also, Director Darlene Miriam Gates sold 91,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$2,215,416.96. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89.

MEG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. MEG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy is engaged in in situ oil sands development and production in Alberta, Canada. As of March 2021, the company reported estimated net proved and probable reserves of 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 82,000 barrels per day in 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.