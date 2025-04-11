Melius Research Upgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Strong-Buy

Melius Research upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $87.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $156.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,231,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,036,000 after buying an additional 160,853 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,361,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,425,000 after purchasing an additional 118,204 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,433,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8,426.1% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after buying an additional 3,994,070 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

