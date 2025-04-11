Mercer International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 30,015 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,940% compared to the average daily volume of 743 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Mercer International from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mercer International
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International
Mercer International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $11.20.
Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.00 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. Research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Mercer International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -23.62%.
Mercer International Company Profile
Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mercer International
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.