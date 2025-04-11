Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Holdings Boosted by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 192,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCY shares. Raymond James raised shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of MCY opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average is $61.76. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.03%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

