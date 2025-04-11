Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s Largest Position

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,715 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 7.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 79,295 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,423,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 633,184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $266,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,702,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $381.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.81.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.41.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

