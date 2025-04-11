Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,598 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 263,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 76,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $3,314,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 389.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,137,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $381.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.37 and a 200-day moving average of $414.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $468.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $509.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.41.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

