Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 1,006.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $61.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average of $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $70.73.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $47.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middlesex Water

In related news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $244,223.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,325.60. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSEX. StockNews.com downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

