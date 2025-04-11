Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,171,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,224,000 after purchasing an additional 313,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,215,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,076,000 after purchasing an additional 191,077 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 331,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 179,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $4,891,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

