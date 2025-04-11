Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.75.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $343.13 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $262.32 and a 52 week high of $379.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

