Morgan Stanley Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $152.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $298.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.15.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.53. Biogen has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $238.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,926.36. This represents a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 25.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

