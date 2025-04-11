Morgan Stanley Cuts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $269.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $269.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FFIV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.78.

FFIV stock opened at $255.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00.

In other F5 news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $221,639.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,876.50. The trade was a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total value of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452. The trade was a 55.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,232 shares of company stock worth $5,310,131 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

