National Bank Financial Comments on RY FY2025 Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.62. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $109.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.20. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $95.84 and a 52-week high of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,072,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0251 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

