National Bank Financial Comments on WSP Global Q2 Earnings

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$284.00 to C$294.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on WSP Global from C$274.00 to C$285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$284.46.

WSP Global Stock Down 3.1 %

WSP Global stock opened at C$231.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$201.24 and a 12-month high of C$264.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$246.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$247.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Insider Transactions at WSP Global

In other WSP Global news, Director Macky Tall bought 2,056 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$243.94 per share, with a total value of C$501,540.64. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

