National Bank Financial Forecasts Russel Metals Q3 Earnings

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.50.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$36.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.22. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$34.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$211,600.00. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

