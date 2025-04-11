National Bank Financial Weighs in on CM FY2025 Earnings

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Sunday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.63. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2026 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.68. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6723 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.