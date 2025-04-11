National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:RY FY2025 Earnings

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $13.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.74. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $14.07 EPS.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$192.00 to C$198.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$194.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$181.00.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$153.60 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$131.57 and a one year high of C$180.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$164.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$169.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.67, for a total transaction of C$52,257.10. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$3,555,721.76. Insiders sold 61,836 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,690 in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

