National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:TD FY2025 Earnings

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Sunday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.75. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2026 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$88.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at C$79.20 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$73.22 and a 1 year high of C$87.99. The firm has a market cap of C$138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.21.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Director Michael A. French sold 9,288 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.25, for a total transaction of C$791,802.00. Also, Director Theresa Lynn Currie sold 45,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total transaction of C$3,907,378.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,099.50. The trade was a 99.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

