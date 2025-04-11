National Bankshares Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Finning International alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FTT. TD Securities increased their target price on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTT

Finning International Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Finning International

TSE:FTT opened at C$37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$40.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$34.59 and a 12 month high of C$45.17.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total value of C$82,004.33. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Lynn Gray sold 2,500 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.35, for a total value of C$110,884.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,969 shares of company stock worth $344,424. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.