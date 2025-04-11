New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Citigroup

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.69% from the stock’s current price.

NFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price target on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NFE stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta acquired 5,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,016.21. The trade was a 2.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $155,023,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,925,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319,985 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,096,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,027,000 after buying an additional 1,564,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

