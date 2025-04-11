New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Down 13% After Analyst Downgrade

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) was down 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $8.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. New Fortress Energy traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 2,150,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,573,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 target price on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 206,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,016.21. This trade represents a 2.48 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $19,618,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,622,000 after buying an additional 381,758 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

