New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.25. The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.17. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. New Gold shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 3,692,486 shares trading hands.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. New Street Research set a $3.90 price objective on New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.60 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.

Read Our Latest Report on New Gold

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Gold Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.93.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.