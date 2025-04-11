New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.25. The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.17. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. New Gold shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 3,692,486 shares trading hands.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. New Street Research set a $3.90 price objective on New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.60 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.
Read Our Latest Report on New Gold
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
New Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.93.
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New Gold
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.