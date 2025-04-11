News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on News in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in News by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,357,000. Asset Value Investors Ltd bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $122,391,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in News by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,941,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of News by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 26,617,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,080 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA opened at $25.59 on Friday. News has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that News will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

