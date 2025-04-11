NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXRT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $881.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20,400.00%.

In other news, insider Paul Richards bought 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $193,257.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,707.32. This represents a 45.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

