Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE NAT opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $487.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.02. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.38 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 26.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2,001.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 413,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 393,884 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,787,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 673,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 60,391 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.