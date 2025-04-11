Norges Bank Invests $2.82 Million in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000. Norges Bank owned 0.38% of CEVA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities upped their target price on CEVA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on CEVA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $140,029.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,237.24. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.34 million, a PE ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 1.46.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). CEVA had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

