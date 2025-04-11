Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 176,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of InMode by 6.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $980.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.96. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

