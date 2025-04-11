Norges Bank Takes $2.88 Million Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.29% of AMERISAFE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $60.24.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $73.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

