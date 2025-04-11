Northland Securities Upgrades Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) to Outperform

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 65.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GDOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

GDOT opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. Green Dot has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $393.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 71,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,514,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 363,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

