Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 206.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NRIX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

View Our Latest Report on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $671.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $55,798.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,047.65. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $73,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,349.45. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,326 shares of company stock worth $213,449. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1,711.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,634,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047,329 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,120,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,102,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after buying an additional 1,036,999 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $16,447,000. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,608,000.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.