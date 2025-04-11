NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,832 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 187,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,215,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 86,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 2,447 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HSBC cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.01.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

