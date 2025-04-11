NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,618 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.4% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $102,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in NVIDIA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,642,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,026,351,000 after purchasing an additional 564,354 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.01.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.10 and a 200-day moving average of $130.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

