O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,004,000 after acquiring an additional 139,941 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,236,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $444,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,348,000 after buying an additional 33,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,403,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after buying an additional 143,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $58.38 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 102.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04.

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,283,645.60. The trade was a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $30,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,582.77. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,670. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

