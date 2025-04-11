O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,892,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $294.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.93. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $262.65 and a 52-week high of $358.64. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.3397 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

