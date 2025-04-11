O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Amundi increased its stake in Range Resources by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,180,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,308,000 after acquiring an additional 826,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 604,199 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $14,392,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,976,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,078,000 after buying an additional 371,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $13,088,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $41.95.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

