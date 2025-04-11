O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Upbound Group by 2,864.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 405,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 391,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 54,427 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Upbound Group by 130.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 103,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Upbound Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after buying an additional 43,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Upbound Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Fahmi Karam acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $296,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 164,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,831.04. The trade was a 7.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

