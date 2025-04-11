O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,042 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 264,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Ambev by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 196,676,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,180,274 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 1,641.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,001,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,154,000 after buying an additional 17,911,122 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,987,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,519,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ambev by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,851,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,195 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

Ambev Stock Down 1.5 %

ABEV stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

