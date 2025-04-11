O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,979,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,302.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $168.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.67. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

