O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $471,000 Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $412,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $768,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after buying an additional 24,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 80,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

