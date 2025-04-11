Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Get Omeros alerts:

OMER has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omeros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMER

Omeros Trading Down 9.8 %

Omeros stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. Omeros has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.35.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Omeros will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Omeros by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Omeros by 130.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Omeros by 692.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.