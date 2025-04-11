Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $51.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 2,892.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 119,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 110,966 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 43,471 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $30,637,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 115.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

