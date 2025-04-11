OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

OMF has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

OneMain Stock Down 5.7 %

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OMF stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76. OneMain has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $58.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 98.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

