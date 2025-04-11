Oppenheimer Cuts Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target to $90.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s current price.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Agilysys

Agilysys Price Performance

AGYS stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average is $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,328.32. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total value of $725,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,533,787.68. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,088. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.