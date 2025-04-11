Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,519 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRM. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter worth $252,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:PRM opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $86.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Perimeter Solutions

In related news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $2,292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 471,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,142.42. This represents a 34.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Perimeter Solutions

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.