Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 4,961 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 38,490 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,429,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 66,797 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEF

Telefónica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.