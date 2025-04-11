Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 776 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,679,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,587,000 after acquiring an additional 70,307 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 767.1% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $149.91.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.79%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.52.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

