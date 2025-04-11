Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Fore Capital LLC raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at $2,844,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,008,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after buying an additional 796,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.82.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

