Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,269 Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. BTIG Research set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.92 and its 200-day moving average is $180.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $74.21 and a 1 year high of $213.66.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

