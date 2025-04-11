Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 2,008 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $249,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,399 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 454.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 879,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after purchasing an additional 720,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,130,000 after purchasing an additional 121,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $5,284,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $725,205.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,519,384.80. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,973 shares of company stock valued at $73,056,260. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE NET opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.25 and a beta of 1.59. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

