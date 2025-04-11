Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 196.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UWM in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UWM by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,592,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 76,221 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.64. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $560.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

