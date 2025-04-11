Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2,005.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.30. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $53.59 and a 52 week high of $63.32. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

